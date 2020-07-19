UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than Nine Years Of Conflict In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

More than nine years of conflict in Syria

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Syria's war since 2011 has involved a host of regional and international players, forced millions of people from their homes and left more than 380,000 people dead.

Here is a summary of the main events in the nine-year conflict: - Revolt to repression - In March 2011, protests break out calling for political change after four decades of repressive rule by the Assad dynasty, Bashar having succeeded his father Hafez in 2000.

President Bashar al-Assad's regime cracks down on demonstrations, but rallies continue.

In July, an army colonel, who has defected from the military, sets up the Turkey-based opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA).

An armed rebellion erupts with support from Western and Arab countries. The rebels seize key territory, including large swathes of third city Homs and a chunk of Aleppo, Syria's second city.

- Air strikes - In 2012, the regime carries out bloody operations, notably in the central city of Hama, a bastion of opposition to the Assad regime.

FSA fighters in July launch a battle for Damascus. The government retains control of the capital, but rebels seize parts of the suburbs.

From 2013, regime helicopters and planes unleash air strikes, some of them using barrel bombs, on rebel zones, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

- Hezbollah, Iran - The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah says in 2013 it has deployed fighters to back Syrian government forces.

Iran also boosts its support for Assad.

- US steps back - On August 21, 2013, a chemical attack on two rebel-held areas near Damascus reportedly kills more than 1,400 people. The regime denies responsibility.

US president Barack Obama pulls back from threatened punitive strikes, instead agreeing a deal with Moscow meant to dismantle Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.

- Islamic State group - In June 2014, the militant Islamic State group (IS) proclaims a "caliphate" over territory it has seized in Syria and Iraq.

In September, a US-led coalition launches air strikes against IS in Syria.

Kurdish groups, which since 2013 have set up autonomous administrations in Kurdish-majority areas, join with Arabs to form the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The alliance ousts IS from key areas, including its de facto capital Raqa, in 2017, and then in 2019, the group's last Syrian holdout in the village of Baghouz near the border with Iraq.

- Russia rescues Assad - In September 2015, Syria's main ally Russia launches air strikes in support of Assad's beleaguered troops, a turning point in the war.

In a string of deadly campaigns, the regime retakes key rebel bastions, from Aleppo in 2016 to Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the capital in 2018.

- Chemical attacks - In April 2017, a sarin gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun kills more than 80 people.

US President Donald Trump unleashes missile strikes against the regime's Shayrat airbase, from where the gas attack was allegedly launched.

In April 2018, the US, France and Britain launch retaliatory strikes after an alleged regime chemical attack on the then rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus.

- Turkey offensive against Kurds - On October 9, 2019, Ankara launches an offensive targeting Kurdish forces in Syria, whom it brands "terrorists" linked to Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

The operation allows Turkey to take control of a 120-kilometre-long (75-mile-long), 30-kilometre-wide strip of territory along the border.

- Battle for Idlib - In December 2019, the regime launches a deadly offensive to retake Idlib, the last major militant bastion in Syria.

A ceasefire is reached in March 2020 after months of bombardment and fighting.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Barack Obama Army Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Threatened Iraq France Damascus Trump Idlib Douma Aleppo Ankara Alliance March April June July August September October December Border Gas 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 From Government Arsenal Million Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

8 hours ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

9 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

9 hours ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

9 hours ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.