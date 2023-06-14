UrduPoint.com

More Turkish Pilgrims Benefit From Makkah Route Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A flight of Turkish pilgrims beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative left Istanbul International Airport on Wednesday heading to Madinah.

The Makkah Route Initiative facilitates issuing visas electronically and collecting biometric data, carrying out all travel procedures at the airports of the countries of departure, including ensuring that the pilgrims have a clean bill of health, and coding and sorting baggage, according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

