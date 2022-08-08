UrduPoint.com

More Ukraine Grain Sets Sail As New Strike Hits Nuclear Site

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2022

More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Four more ships loaded with grain set off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a new strike at a Russian-occupied nuclear plant.

Amnesty International, meanwhile, said it deeply regretted the "distress and anger" caused after it alleged Ukrainian forces were flouting international law by exposing civilians to Russian fire.

Kyiv's infrastructure ministry wrote on Telegram that a second convoy of Ukrainian supplies had just left, three from Chornomorsk and one from Odessa.

It said the Mustafa Necati, the Star Helena, the Glory and the Riva Wind were carrying "around 170,000 tonnes of agriculture-related merchandise".

Also Sunday, Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over who bombed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in southern Ukraine, Europe's largest atomic power complex, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the February 24 invasion.

