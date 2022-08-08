More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Four more ships loaded with grain set off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a new strike at a Russian-occupied nuclear plant.

Amnesty International, meanwhile, said it deeply regretted the "distress and anger" caused after it alleged Ukrainian forces were flouting international law by exposing civilians to Russian fire.

But it stands by its controversial report.

Kyiv's infrastructure ministry wrote on Telegram that a second convoy of Ukrainian supplies had just left, three from Chornomorsk and one from Odessa.