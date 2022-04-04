More Ukrainians move west as Russia turns focus to Donbas

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Hundreds wait for a train to take them west out of the path of the Russian advance at the station in Kramatorsk, the de facto capital of Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas.

"It's been like this since the end of last week. Almost 2,000 people a day are boarding trains west for Lviv or elsewhere," says Nasir, a humanitarian volunteer helping with the operation.

"It used to be two trains a day. Now it's four," he adds.

"The situation is bad.

Lots of people have already left. The men are staying, our families are leaving," says Andriy, whose wife and two children are taking shelter from the rain under the awning of a fast-food hut with their bags at their feet.

Sofia, his teenage daughter standing around with three friends also making their way west, admits she is "a bit sad" to be leaving.

"I'm sending my children to the west like everyone else, to my brother-in-law's village" away from the frontline, says Andriy, holding on to his youngest child's hand.