Morgan Stanley Acquires Investment Firm Eaton Vance

Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

New York, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :US financial powerhouse Morgan Stanley said Thursday it had reached a deal to acquire wealth management firm Eaton Vance Corp. for about $7 billion.

The transaction will bring another $500 billion in assets under management under Morgan Stanley's umbrella, the companies said in a statement.

A press release said there was limited overlap between the firms and highlighted Eaton Vance's presence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing through its Calvert funds.

"Eaton Vance is a perfect fit for Morgan Stanley," the company's chief said James P. Gorman said in a statement.

"This transaction further advances our strategic transformation by continuing to add more fee-based revenues to complement our world-class investment banking and institutional securities franchise."He said that under the deal Morgan Stanley will oversee $4.4 trillion of client assets and AUM across its Wealth Management and Investment Management segments.

