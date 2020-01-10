Morikawa grabs early Sony Open lead at windy Waialae

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Rising US star Collin Morikawa defied strong winds sweeping across Waialae Country Club to seize the early first-round lead on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open.

Morikawa, 22, made the most of the experience he gained playing at windswept Kapalua in last week's Tournament of Champions, firing five birdies in a five-under par 65 in tough conditions in Honolulu.

"Really good," Morikawa said. "I didn't feel like I hit my driver that good, but other than that ...

"I didn't make too many putts, but I made the ones I needed." Morikawa -- who turned pro in June and grabbed his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada, in July -- has already reached 55th in the world rankings.

He teed off on 10 and picked up birdies at 11 and 18, then added birdies at the fourth and fifth before capping his round with a seven-foot birdie putt at the ninth.

Morikawa had a three-shot lead when he walked off the course with the afternoon wave still on the course contending with the gusting winds and intermittent showers.

Australian Marc Leishman, American Patrick Rodgers and South African-born Slovakian Rory Sabatini made it into the clubhouse on two-under 68.

Morikawa said he'd have to do a better job of finding the fairways if he wants to stay in front.

"Lot of crosswinds out here," he said. "You've got to hit fairways and I didn't do a great job of that today.

"I got some lucky breaks with where I was in the rough," he added. "Next few days I have to hit a few more fairways and we'll be good from there."