UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morikawa Outguns Thomas In Dramatic PGA Playoff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Morikawa outguns Thomas in dramatic PGA playoff

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :American Collin Morikawa tapped in a putt on the third playoff hole to outduel Justin Thomas in wild Sunday finish and capture the US PGA Tour Workday Charity Open.

Morikawa, who had been the pacesetter through the first two rounds, rallied from three strokes down with three holes remaining to force the playoff at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

He then stayed alive by draining a 24-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole immediately after third-round leader Thomas had made a 50-foot bomb.

The 23-year-old Morikawa finished the week at 19-under par 269 to win for the second time on the US PGA Tour.

Sunday's win also makes up for a disappointing loss in another dramatic playoff finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge four weeks ago.

World number five Thomas was trying to win for the 13th time on the Tour, but he was undone on the final hole of the playoff after his tee shot sailed right and landed behind a tree.

Thomas closed with a 69 but that included two bogeys in his final three holes after beginning his round with a two-stroke lead over Viktor Hovland, with Morikawa three adrift.

This week's Workday Charity Open is the first of back-to-back events at the Jack Nicklaus designed Dublin, Ohio course, added in to boost the coronavirus-disrupted Calendar.

The Nicklaus-hosted Memorial will follow next week.

Related Topics

Dublin Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

1 hour ago

Chairman of UAE Football Association thanks countr ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches ‘Estia’dad’ p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.