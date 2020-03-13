UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mormon Church Halts All Public Gatherings Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Mormon Church halts all public gatherings worldwide

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Mormon Church announced Thursday it is suspending all public ceremonies and gatherings of its members around the world over the new coronavirus pandemic.

The church said it took the measures after consulting government and medical officials, and had "sought the Lord's guidance in these matters." The suspension until further notice affects "all public gatherings of Church members" including worship and conferences, a letter to members said.

"Where possible, leaders should conduct any essential leadership meetings via technology," added the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as it is officially known.

Founded in 1830, the church bases its headquarters in the western US state of Utah, and claims 16 million members.

More than half of them live outside the United States.

The virus has infected nearly 131,500 people in 116 countries and territories worldwide and caused 4,925 deaths, according to an AFP tally.

Related Topics

World Technology United States Church All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

9 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

9 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

9 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.