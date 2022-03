(@FahadShabbir)

Casablanca, Morocco, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A Moroccan appeals court upheld late Thursday the six-year jail sentence given to journalist and rights activist Omar Radi for espionage and rape.

He is the second independent Moroccan journalist in a week to be sentenced to a long prison term over sex crimes accusations.