Moroccan scholar launches book on Morocco-China relations

RABAT, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- Moroccan sinologist Nasser Bouchiba recently presented his new book "History of the Relations between Morocco and China (1958-2018)" at the Chinese Cultural Center in Rabat.

During the book launch on Thursday, Bouchiba said the development in political, economic, and cultural exchanges between the two countries in recent years drove him to write the book.

The book systematically reviews the friendly exchanges between Morocco and China from 1958 to 2018 in terms of political exchanges, trade development, cultural exchanges, China's aids to Morocco, and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Bouchiba originally wrote the book in Chinese, and then it was translated into Arabic and French.

Chen Dongyun, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Morocco, attended the book launch. She said that Bouchiba's book, which contains rich information, can help deepen mutual understanding between the two countries.