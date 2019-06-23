UrduPoint.com
Moroccans Protest Against US-led Mideast Economic Plan

Moroccans protest against US-led Mideast economic plan

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Thousands protested Sunday in Morocco against a planned conference in Bahrain where the economic component of a US-led plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is set to be unveiled.

Demonstrators gathered in the capital Rabat burned an Israeli flag near Morocco's parliament and shouted "Death to Israel!" and "Death to the United States!" The economic aspects of the US plan -- dubbed the Peace to Prosperity workshop -- are set to be discussed by attendees at a meeting in Manama on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other slogans decried "Arab traitor regimes" for planning to attend the conference.

The White House revealed key details on Saturday, including a target of raising more than $50 billion (44 billion Euros) in investment and creating more than a million jobs for the Palestinians over 10 years.

But the Palestinian Authority is boycotting the event and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Saturday rejected the economic plan, which he said "should not be discussed" in the absence of a political solution.

