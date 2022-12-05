UrduPoint.com

Moroccans Protest Price Hikes And 'repression'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Moroccans protest price hikes and 'repression'

Rabat, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Protesters turned out in force to march in Morocco's capital Rabat Sunday to denounce the "high cost of living and repression", amid surging inflation and rising social discontent.

"The people want lower prices... The people want to eliminate despotism and corruption," chanted the crowd, estimated by journalists to be around 3,000 people, the largest such rally in recent months.

Police put the turnout at between 1,200 and 1,500 people.

"We came to protest against a government that embodies the marriage of money and power," said Younes Ferachine, a coordinator from the Moroccan Social Front (FSM) group of political parties and left-wing trade unions that organised the rally.

People converged from across Morocco for the protest, which was also called to highlight the cases of several jailed bloggers and journalists.

Hit by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation, poverty levels are back to where they were in 2014, the government's High Commission for Planning said in a recent report.

Consumer price inflation was 7.1 percent year-on-year in October, due in large part to surging food prices triggered partly by an intense drought that has hit farmers.

Faced with the recent protests, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has lately promoted expanding medical coverage, with more than 10 million low-income Moroccans enrolling in recent weeks.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Drought Marriage Rabat Price Morocco Money March October Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

23 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

1 day ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

1 day ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.