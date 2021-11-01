UrduPoint.com

Moroccans Rally Against Covid Health Pass

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Moroccans rally against Covid health pass

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people demonstrated Sunday across Morocco to protest against a government-imposed coronavirus health pass, AFP reporters and local media reported.

In Rabat, police officers, some in plain clothes, broke up an unauthorised gathering in the centre of the capital and detained some participants, an AFP reporter said.

Youth from the hundreds of protesters who had staged the sit-in hurled projectiles at security forces.

In the economic hub of Casablanca, where hundreds also rallied, protesters shouted: "No to the (health) pass," the Al3omk news website said.

Local media said smaller protests took place in Tangiers, Fes and the tourist resort city of Agadir.

The Lakome2 news website said protesters in Agadir chanted slogans against "obligatory vaccination" and the "restriction of freedoms".

Since October 21, Moroccans wishing to enter restaurants, shops, gyms, government offices, tourist sites and other public places must have a health pass showing proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

Covid-19 infection rates in Morocco, a country of 36 million people, have been down for the past 10 weeks, and more than 22 million people have received two doses of the vaccine.

Authorities are now aiming to get 80 percent of the population inoculated and have stepped up a booster dose campaign since early October.

Related Topics

Protest Police Agadir Rabat Casablanca Morocco Hub October Sunday Media From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to im ..

Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency a ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planni ..

Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planning’ unveiled at Expo 2020 Du ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of f ..

Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of first official UAE Codes Day

3 hours ago
 Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness ..

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingest ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

5 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.