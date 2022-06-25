UrduPoint.com

Morocco Activists Seek Probe After 18 Migrants Die In Surge To Enter Spain

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Nador, Morocco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Moroccan rights activists on Saturday demanded an investigation into the deaths of at least 18 African migrants who were among hundreds that tried a mass crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla.

The latest deadly drama on the doors of the European Union took place at dawn on Friday when around 2,000 migrants approached the Moroccan border with the tiny territory.

More than 500 managed to enter a border control area after cutting a fence with shears, Melilla authorities said in a statement.

Moroccan officials said late Friday that 13 migrants had died of injuries sustained in the incursion, in addition to five confirmed dead earlier in the day.

"Some fell from the top of the barrier" separating the two sides, a Moroccan official said.

