Morocco, Angola Sign Cooperation Agreements To Cement Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Morocco and Angola signed on Tuesday agreements to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields, the official news agency MAP reported.

The agreements, which cover diplomacy, education, scientific research, tourism, justice, mining and hydrocarbons, were signed in Morocco's capital Rabat by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Angolan counterpart Tete Antonio on the sidelines of the 3rd meeting of the Moroccan-Angolan Joint Cooperation Commission.

The deals aim at expanding the scope of cooperation in various fields, notably through the sharing of experience and expertise, the MAP report said.

Antonio said Angola would continue to work with Morocco for protecting peace and security in Africa and promoting South-South relations, for the benefit of both countries and Africa as a whole.

For his part, Bourita said Morocco and Angola are able to play a pioneering role for the benefit of the African continent.

The two countries have capabilities and expertise that qualify them to play the role of the main locomotive for joint African actions, he added.

