Morocco Bans New Year's Parties Over Virus Fears

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Morocco on Monday announced a ban on New Year's Eve celebrations as part of stepped-up measures against rising coronavirus cases.

The government ordered a ban on all forms of celebration on the evening of New Year's eve, including parties in hotels and tourist sites.

It ordered restaurants and cafes to close at 11.

30 pm and said a curfew would be in place from midnight until 6:00 AM on January 1.

Morocco on December 15 detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

After a partial reopening of borders, it is to close them again from Thursday to rein in the spread of the highly infectious variant.

Authorities will, however, organise special repatriation flights for expatriates stranded in the country.

