UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Border Clampdown Thwarts Europe-bound Migrants

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Morocco border clampdown thwarts Europe-bound migrants

Fnideq, Morocco, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Mustapha left his home in Guinea two years ago to make the arduous journey to Morocco, hoping to cross the fence separating the kingdom from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

"We're going to cross this barrier," he told AFP, in defiance of increasing pressure on migrants from Moroccan authorities, supported by Europe.

A few months ago, migrants like Mustapha were a common sight on roadsides or in camps near urban centres.

Today, those aiming to reach Europe from Morocco prefer to stay hidden, fearing the waves of arrests that have elicited condemnation from NGOs.

In recent months, European pressure to shore up borders -- bolstered by funding -- has pushed Morocco to clamp down on migration.

Two years after leaving Guinea, Mustapha, now 18, lives in abject poverty in a hideout in the Belyounech forest, a few kilometres (miles) from Ceuta on Morocco's northern coast.

Cautiously, he ventures out to beg at the side of a road for a few coins, water or food, but it is rare that passing cars pay him any attention.

"My dream is to go live in Norway and be a DJ," said the young man, wearing worn-out shoes and a black beanie, a colourful school satchel over his shoulder.

"I dropped out of high school for this trip." Travelling with two companions from the same neighbourhood back home, Ahmed and Omar, both 17, Mustapha took a perilous journey from Conakry, traversing Mali and Algeria, before crossing the closed border to enter Morocco.

"That part was not easy," he said.

To reach Ceuta, the trio needs to cross the barbed wire barrier which, along with the fence around the other Spanish enclave of Melilla, mark the only land borders between Africa and Europe.

Related Topics

Africa Condemnation Water Europe Norway Road Young Mali Conakry Man Ceuta Melilla Same Algeria Guinea Morocco Border From

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

8 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

8 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

9 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

9 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.