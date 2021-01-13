UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Death Sentence For Rape, Murder Of 11-year-old Boy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Morocco death sentence for rape, murder of 11-year-old boy

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A Moroccan court sentenced a 24-year-old to death Wednesday for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy, in a case that has sparked calls for renewed executions.

Th North African country had 74 prisoners on death row at the end of last year but has not carried out an execution since 1993.

The case of the young boy, identified only as Adnan, has triggered renewed debate since his body was found dumped in September, five days after his disappearance from the working class district of Tangier where he lived.

The accused was arrested after he sent a ransom demand to the child's parents in an ill-conceived bid to put police off his trail by persuading them money was the motive.

He was accused of keeping his victim captive in his rented apartment, raping him and then killing him before burying the body nearby.

"The court was persuaded of the guilt of the main accused in the crime of premeditated murder, linked to abduction, captivity and statutory rape," the official MAP news agency reported.

The defendant's flatmates, who were tried with him, were jailed for four months each for failing to report the crime, MAP said.

Over the past two decades, Morocco has moved to reduce the number of prisoners on death row, by commuting their sentences to life imprisonment or fixed jail terms.

A total of 119 prisoners were removed from death row in this way between 2000 and 2019.

There has also been renewed debate about child protection in Morocco and the sentencing of child rape cases.

In June last year, the release on bail of a man accused of raping a six-year-old girl sparked public outrage which prompted his swift return to custody.

In 2013, a royal pardon granted in error to a convicted Spanish paedophile triggered a wave of street protests.

Related Topics

Murder Police Jail Young Man Tangier Morocco Money June September 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

31 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

31 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

38 minutes ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

24 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

24 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.