Morocco Defender Benzina Becomes 1st Player To Wear Hijab At FIFA Women's World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina went down in history books on Sunday as she became the first football player to wear a hijab in a FIFA Women's World Cup match.

Atlas Lionesses' Benzina, 25, the only hijabi athlete in the Women's World Cup, played against South Korea that Morocco won 1-0 in a Group H match in Australia's Adelaide, wearing a white hijab.

Moroccan forward Ibtissam Jraidi scored an early goal, which was the winning goal for her nation.

Morocco made their debut at the 2023 Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Benzina was an unused substitute for Morocco's opening match at the tournament that Germany hammered them 6-0 on July 24 in Melbourne.

World football's governing body FIFA ,in a 2014 meeting of the International Football Association board (IFAB), authorized Muslim players to wear hijab during matches.

