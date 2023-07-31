- Home
Morocco Defender Benzina Becomes 1st Player To Wear Hijab At FIFA Women's World Cup
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina went down in history books on Sunday as she became the first football player to wear a hijab in a FIFA Women's World Cup match.
Atlas Lionesses' Benzina, 25, the only hijabi athlete in the Women's World Cup, played against South Korea that Morocco won 1-0 in a Group H match in Australia's Adelaide, wearing a white hijab.
Moroccan forward Ibtissam Jraidi scored an early goal, which was the winning goal for her nation.
Morocco made their debut at the 2023 Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Benzina was an unused substitute for Morocco's opening match at the tournament that Germany hammered them 6-0 on July 24 in Melbourne.
World football's governing body FIFA ,in a 2014 meeting of the International Football Association board (IFAB), authorized Muslim players to wear hijab during matches.