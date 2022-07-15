UrduPoint.com

Morocco Firefighters Battle Infernos As Villagers Flee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Morocco firefighters battle infernos as villagers flee

Larache, Morocco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Hundreds of Moroccan firefighters and soldiers battled late Thursday to put out at least four infernos ripping through forests in the north of the kingdom, officials said.

The fires, fanned by strong winds in the four areas, have not resulted in any casualties so far, but nearly 500 families were evacuated "as a precaution" in the provinces of Larache and Taza, according to official statements.

Several villages that were evacuated also saw military planes dropping loads of water to extinguish fires tearing across the dry terrain, an AFP journalist said.

Shocked by how fast the flames were spreading, residents fled their homes, with some families herding their cattle and horses -- upon which their livelihoods depend -- ahead of them.

"I was with my family, and at one point, we heard people shouting, 'Fire! Fire!'" said Samir Boundad, from Larache.

"We ran out to flee and fortunately, thanks to God, the fire moved up the mountain." A village in the Ksar El Kebir region was destroyed by the flames.

Hundreds of civil defence workers, as well as soldiers and police officers, are trying to stop the fires from causing more destruction.

In four provinces -- Larache, Ouezzane, Tetouan and Taza -- the fires ripped through forestland that is difficult to access, said Fouad Assali, head of the National Center for Forest Climate Risk Management.

"Efforts are continuing in the hope of bringing these fires under control," Assali was quoted as saying by the official MAP news agency.

Since Wednesday night, at least 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of forest have burned in Larache and Ouezzane, according to initial reports, leaving burnt trees smouldering under a sky blanketed by plumes of smoke.

- Intense droughts, soaring temperatures - The North African nation, which is struggling under intense droughts, has in recent days been hit by soaring temperatures approaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

"It is the heat that causes this kind of fire. It was yesterday at dawn that the fire reached our village," Ahmed Mezouar, 58, a resident of Larache, told AFP, adding that he was hopeful that firefighters would be able to contain it.

Still, he worried, as a neighbouring village had been completely surrounded by the flames.

"We are afraid for our houses," he said. "For the moment, we are safe." Across the Strait of Gibraltar, wildfires are also raging in southern Europe, from Portugal and Spain through to France and Greece.

Scientists say extreme weather events such as heatwaves and droughts, which make wildfires more likely, are linked to climate change.

They are expected to become even more frequent, more prolonged and more intense in the future.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Police Water Europe France Gibraltar Ksar El Kebir Larache Taza Ouezzane Spain Portugal Greece God National University Family From Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th July 2022

42 minutes ago
 Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, ..

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, But Mature Node Crunch to Pers ..

9 hours ago
 Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laee ..

Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Secu ..

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH - ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.