UrduPoint.com

Morocco First African Team Ever In World Cup Semi-finals

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Morocco first African team ever in World Cup semi-finals

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header secured a historic win for Morocco, who will play defending champions France or England for a place in the final.

Morocco have surpassed the three other African sides to reach the quarter-finals -- Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Related Topics

World France Portugal Senegal Cameroon Ghana Morocco

Recent Stories

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

2 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

2 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

2 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for internat ..

Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for international caps of 196

2 hours ago
 MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage ..

MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage system

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.