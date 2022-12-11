Morocco first African team ever in World Cup semi-finals

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header secured a historic win for Morocco, who will play defending champions France or England for a place in the final.

Morocco have surpassed the three other African sides to reach the quarter-finals -- Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.