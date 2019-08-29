UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Flood Kills Seven At Football Match: Officials

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Morocco flood kills seven at football match: officials

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :At least seven people were killed Wednesday when a river burst its banks and flooded a village football pitch where a game was being played in south Morocco, local authorities said.

The victims included a 17-year-old boy and six elderly men attending the match in the village of Tizert, in Taroudant region.

Searchers had rescued one man who was injured by the flood and were looking for another missing person, officials said.

The river overflowed and submerged the pitch where an amateur football tournament was under way, a resident told AFP.

Eight men who took refuge in the changing rooms were swept away by the floodwaters, the witness, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

"We're in shock. I'm 64 years old and I've never seen such a downpour," the witness said.

Photographs and videos shared on social media showed muddy waters carrying away people who had clambered on top of a building flattened by the flooding.

Morocco's national weather service had warned of the risk of stormy rains on Wednesday afternoon in several provinces.

The heavy downpour followed a dry spell, making the floods more violent, local media reported.

Floods are common in Morocco. In late July, 15 people died in a landslide caused by flash floods on a road south of Marrakesh.

In 2014, floods killed around 50 people and caused considerable damage in the south of the country.

A study published in 2015 pointed to multiple failures in infrastructure maintenance, prevention, warning and emergency management.

Related Topics

Football Injured Weather Flood Social Media Road Died Man Marrakesh Morocco July 2015 Media Top Rains

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

9 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

10 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

10 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

9 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.