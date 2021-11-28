UrduPoint.com

Morocco Halts Incoming Passenger Flights Over Covid Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Morocco halts incoming passenger flights over Covid variant

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Morocco will halt incoming passenger flights for two weeks starting Monday night amid concern over the spread of a new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant dubbed Omicron, a government committee said.

"The decision has been taken because of the quick spread of the new Covid variant, Omicron, namely in Europe and Africa, and in order... to protect the health of Moroccan citizens," the committee tasked with overseeing Morocco's Covid response said in a statement.

