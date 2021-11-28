Morocco imposes travel ban on South Africa, its neighbors over new COVID-19 variant

RABAT, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:Morocco on Sunday imposed travel restrictions on passengers from South Africa and its neighbors amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant.

The travel ban covers South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, according to a statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry statement said passengers coming from or transiting through the above-mentioned countries are not allowed to enter Morocco.

The decision "is taken to preserve Morocco's achievements in terms of management of the COVID-19 pandemic and to deal with the deterioration of the health situation in some countries," it explained.