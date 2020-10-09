Morocco intercepts more than 200 migrants at sea

UrduPoint.com
Rabat, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Morroco's coastguard has intercepted 231 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who were trying to reach Europe using kayaks and other makeshift crafts, official media reported on Thursday.

Quoting a military source, MAP news agency said the migrants intercepted since Tuesday were safely taken to various ports across Morocco after being given first aid.

Morocco is a key transit route for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa attempting to reach Europe and only 15 kilometres (about nine miles) separate it from Spain in the Strait of Gibraltar.

