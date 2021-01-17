UrduPoint.com
Morocco Jews 'already Packing' For Direct Israel Flights

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Casablanca, Morocco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Fanny Mergui has no doubt: Moroccan Jews "are already packing their suitcases" to board direct flights to Israel after the kingdom normalised ties with the Jewish state.

Morocco, home to North Africa's biggest Jewish community and the ancestral homeland of some 700,000 Israelis, is also hoping for an influx of Israeli tourists when the Covid-19 pandemic eases.

"I'm very happy" that the five-hour route will be served by direct flights, said Mergui, a Moroccan Jew who lives in Casablanca.

"It's a true revolution." The first direct commercial flight headed from Tel Aviv to Rabat in December to mark the three-way, US-brokered accord, under which Washington also recognised Moroccan sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara.

But tickets for regular commercial flights have yet to go on sale.

Bureaucratic delays have been compounded by the pandemic, which forced Morocco to mostly close its borders since March and impose a nationwide curfew in December.

Singer Suzanne Harroch, who had to wait 14 hours in transit at a Paris airport last time she visited Israel, called the Israeli-Moroccan rapprochement a "miracle".

"A lot of my family live there," said the 67-year-old. "I can't wait to see them more, and more often."

