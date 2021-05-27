UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Lawmakers A Step Closer To Legalising Medical Use Of Cannabis

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

Morocco lawmakers a step closer to legalising medical use of cannabis

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Moroccan lawmakers on Wednesday approved a law legalising the therapeutic use of cannabis, bringing one of the world's biggest producers of hashish a step closer to green-lighting the major reform.

The lower house of parliament adopted the text on the lawful use of cannabis in the medical, cosmetic and industrial sectors with 119 votes to 48. The upper house now needs to vote on the bill before it is ratified.

The law's stated aim is to transform illicit growing "into legal, sustainable activities that generate value and jobs".

Recreational use remains prohibited.

Cannabis, known as "kif" in Morocco (pleasure in Arabic), was banned by authorities in 1954 but tolerated, as its cultivation provides a livelihood for around 60,000 families, according to unofficial estimates.

State regulation will improve farmers' living conditions and protect them from illegal drug trafficking networks, the government has said.

According to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) last year, the North African country is the world's biggest producer of cannabis resin, or hashish.

Morocco's production of cannabis was estimated at more than 700 tonnes in a 2020 study by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime.

Figures released by Moroccan authorities in March showed that 55,000 hectares (around 136,000 acres) of land, mostly in the northern mountainous Rif region, was being used to illicitly grow hashish in 2019.

Legalising cannabis for therapeutic use will position Morocco in a global market that is growing at an annual rate of 30 percent, and by 60 percent a year in Europe, according to Morocco's interior ministry.

Related Topics

World Interior Ministry United Nations Europe Drugs Parliament Vote Morocco March 2019 2020 Market From Government Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

7 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

9 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.