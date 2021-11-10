UrduPoint.com

Morocco Lifts Covid Curfew

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Morocco lifts Covid curfew

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Morocco on Tuesday said it was lifting a nationwide pandemic curfew thanks to an improving health situation and widespread vaccinations.

Infections had surged in the North African country after it initially eased the curfew -- imposed early in the pandemic -- and opened its borders to travellers in June.

The government on Tuesday cited "improvement in the epidemiological situation" for its decision to lift the curfew "following positive results realised in the framework of the national vaccination campaign," the government said in a statement published by the official MAP news agency.

Covid-19 infection rates in Morocco, a country of around 36 million people, have been down for the past several weeks, and more than 22 million people have received two vaccine doses.

Authorities are aiming to inoculate 80 percent of the population and have stepped up a booster dose campaign since early October.

Related Topics

Morocco June October Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

8 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

9 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

9 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.