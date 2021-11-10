Morocco lifts Covid curfew

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Morocco on Tuesday said it was lifting a nationwide pandemic curfew thanks to an improving health situation and widespread vaccinations.

Infections had surged in the North African country after it initially eased the curfew -- imposed early in the pandemic -- and opened its borders to travellers in June.

The government on Tuesday cited "improvement in the epidemiological situation" for its decision to lift the curfew "following positive results realised in the framework of the national vaccination campaign," the government said in a statement published by the official MAP news agency.

Covid-19 infection rates in Morocco, a country of around 36 million people, have been down for the past several weeks, and more than 22 million people have received two vaccine doses.

Authorities are aiming to inoculate 80 percent of the population and have stepped up a booster dose campaign since early October.