Morocco maintains 24th position in FIFA rankings

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Morocco has maintained its 24th spot in the FIFA world rankings for March 2022 which the world football's governing body revealed on Thursday.

Morocco now ranks second in the continental pecking order behind 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champion Senegal, who sits 20th.

The rest of the top ten are Nigeria (30th), Egypt (32nd), Tunisia (35th), Cameroon (37th), Algeria (44th), Mali (51st), Cote d'Ivoire (51st), and Burkina Faso (56th).

In the world rankings, Brazil has rose to first place, followed by Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Italy and Spain.

Portugal, Mexico and the Netherlands complete the top 10.