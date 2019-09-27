UrduPoint.com
Morocco Makes Headway Against HIV But Stigma Remains

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

Morocco makes headway against HIV but stigma remains

Casablanca, Morocco, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :In Morocco, the struggle against HIV has been so successful in recent years that campaigners worry about losing funding for combatting the virus, but for people living with the disease it remains a heavy stigma.

In Casablanca, a group therapy workshop offers HIV patients a rare opportunity to speak openly about their disease.

"Here I feel normal, I'm treated like a human being," said Zineb, a 29-year-old mother.

Organised by the Association for the Fight Against AIDS (ALCS), on a recent Thursday the workshop brought 12 HIV patients together with a psychologist and a therapist.

The ALCS also organises follow-up therapeutic care in hospital, and prevention and screening campaigns, with funding from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

These programmes were developed shortly after the first HIV case was detected in Morocco in 1986.

This early start is partly why UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, calls Morocco a "model country" for its HIV response.

Thanks to improved screening, access to treatment and monitoring, new HIV infections in Morocco declined by 42 percent between 2010 and 2016, compared to an average reduction of four percent across the rest of the middle East and North Africa.

Morocco had 350 deaths from AIDS in 2018, from a population of about 35 million.

But some groups remain vulnerable, with intravenous drug users, men who have sex with other men, and sex workers accounting for two thirds of Morocco's 21,000 identified cases.

And the stigma attached to those infected remains high, even within the family.

"My mother treated me like a murderer. For a long time I felt alone in the world," said Youssef, a 28-year-old who has twice attempted suicide.

Like other HIV patients interviewed by AFP, he asked to be identified by a pseudonym.

And all of them -- save for a 40-year-old considered very lucky by the group -- have either hidden their illness or been rejected by loved ones.

