UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Navy Picks Up 242 Migrants In Mediterranean

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:20 AM

Morocco navy picks up 242 migrants in Mediterranean

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Moroccan navy has picked up 242 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Spain in flimsy boats, the official MAP press agency reported late Friday.

It said the migrants, including 50 women and 12 children, were rescued from several inflatable boats which had got into difficulty.

"The migrants, some of whom were unwell, were taken safely to port," the news agency said.

So far this year, more than 15,000 such migrants have made it to Spain, 12,000 by the sea route, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates.

More than 200 have died in the attempt.

Aiming to halt the migrant influx, the European Union last year gave Morocco 140 million Euros to support efforts to curb human traffickers.

Related Topics

Africa European Union Died Spain Morocco Women From Million

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

9 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

9 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

9 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

9 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

9 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.