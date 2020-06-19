UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Navy 'rescues' 100 Seaborne Migrants: Agency

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Morocco navy 'rescues' 100 seaborne migrants: agency

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Morocco's navy "rescued" nearly 100 migrants from several boats in the Mediterranean, the country's official MAP news agency reported Thursday.

The navy "rescued, in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, 93 sub-Saharan African migrants who were on board makeshift boats", MAP said.

The migrants, including 15 women and several children, have been "taken safe and sound to the port of Nador" in northeastern Morocco, after receiving care on board navy units, MAP added, citing a military source.

Located in northwestern Africa, the kingdom is a key transit route for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa attempting to reach Europe.

Around 74,000 attempts to immigrate "irregularly" to Spain were blocked by Moroccan law enforcement in 2019, according to Rabat.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Rabat Spain Morocco Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

2 hours ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

3 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

1 hour ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.