UrduPoint.com

Morocco Opens Probe Into Local Politician's Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 01:40 AM

Morocco opens probe into local politician's death

Rabat, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2021 ) :Morocco's state prosecutor announced an investigation after a regional councillor died in hospital Tuesday, adding suicide was the most likely cause of death.

Abdelouahab Belfqih died at Guelmim hospital "after sustaining a gunshot wound at his home", the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A gun was found next to him, the statement added.

Belfqih was elected as a local candidate for the liberal Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) in regional elections on September 8, and put himself forward to head the regional council of Guelmim-Oued Noun.

But his party withdrew his candidacy for that post due to a pact with two other parties.

The preliminary investigation is "focusing on the theory of suicide of the deceased by the aforementioned gun, which has been impounded for examination," the statement said.

Related Topics

Died Suicide September Post

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

1 hour ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

1 hour ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.