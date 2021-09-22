Rabat, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2021 ) :Morocco's state prosecutor announced an investigation after a regional councillor died in hospital Tuesday, adding suicide was the most likely cause of death.

Abdelouahab Belfqih died at Guelmim hospital "after sustaining a gunshot wound at his home", the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A gun was found next to him, the statement added.

Belfqih was elected as a local candidate for the liberal Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) in regional elections on September 8, and put himself forward to head the regional council of Guelmim-Oued Noun.

But his party withdrew his candidacy for that post due to a pact with two other parties.

The preliminary investigation is "focusing on the theory of suicide of the deceased by the aforementioned gun, which has been impounded for examination," the statement said.