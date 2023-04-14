UrduPoint.com

Morocco Receives 2.9 Mln Tourists In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Morocco receives 2.9 mln tourists in Q1

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Tourist arrivals in Morocco reached 2.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 17-percent increase from the same period of 2019, a reference pre-pandemic year, the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism said on Thursday.

"Tourism in Morocco continues its ascent to unprecedented levels, as evidenced by the exceptional figures recorded at the end of March 2023," the ministry said.

Tourists from Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and North America recorded a growth of 45 percent, 28 percent, 9 percent and 5 percent, respectively, it added.

Nearly 13 million tourists visited Morocco in 2019, the year before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, with its total tourism revenues amounting to 9.6 billion U.S Dollars.

The North African country adopted on March 17 a 580-million-dollar plan to develop its tourism sector to attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026.

Related Topics

Same Spain Italy United Kingdom Morocco March 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

49 minutes ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

2 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

2 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

2 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

3 hours ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.