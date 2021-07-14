Morocco registers 1,897 new COVID-19 cases, 545,016 in total

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:Morocco announced on Wednesday 1,897 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the North African country to 545,016.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 526,168 after 882 more were added.

The death toll rose to 9,395 with 11 new fatalities reported during the last 24 hours, while 338 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 96.5 percent.

Meanwhile, 10,713,551 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, and 9,409,395 people have received the second doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.