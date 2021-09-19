Morocco registers 2,291 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Morocco announced on Sunday 2,291 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 918,126.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 3,491 to 880,091, the Moroccan Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 13,876 with 48 new fatalities, while 1,432 people were in intensive care units, it said.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,990,007 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 17,410,792 have taken two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.