Morocco registers 4,310 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 880,000

RABAT, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Morocco announced on Sunday 4,310 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 881,042.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 4,926 to 818,596.

The death toll rose to 12,993 with 70 new fatalities, while 2,175 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,110,905 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 15,529,630 have taken two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine