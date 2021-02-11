Morocco registers 471 new COVID-19 cases, 477,160 in total

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Morocco announced on Thursday 471 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country to 477,160. The number of recoveries from the corona-virus in Morocco rose to 457,325 after 574 more were added, while the death toll increased by four to 8,440, the health ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 530 patients are in intensive care units and 855,318 people have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in the country.The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 95.8 percent.