RABAT, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Morocco registers 6,175 new COVID-19 cases Morocco announced on Saturday 6,175 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 849,532.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 7,163 to 773,619.

The death toll rose to 12,361 with 93 new fatalities, while 2,516 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,204,563 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 14,337,280 have taken two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.