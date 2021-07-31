UrduPoint.com

Morocco Registers 9,128 New COVID-19 Cases

Sat 31st July 2021

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Morocco announced on Saturday 9,128 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 615,999.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 557,408 after 4,425 more were added, while the number of active cases rose to 48,859.

The death toll rose to 9,732 with 35 new fatalities reported during the last 24 hours, while 941 people were in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,537,493 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, with 10,111,985 having received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

