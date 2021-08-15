Morocco reports 10,240 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 752,076 on Sunday as 10,240 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the virus rose by 110 to 10,933, while 2,242 people were in intensive care units, said a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 657,958 after 8,529 new ones were added, while the number of active cases rose to 83,185.

Meanwhile, 16,240,404 people have received the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, with 11,389,655 having received the second doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.