Morocco Reports 2,853 New COVID-19 Cases, 555,488 In Total

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Morocco on Sunday reported 2,853 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the North African country to 555,488.

The death toll rose by seven to 9,434, while 481 people were treated in the intensive care units, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco hit 530,801 after 984 new ones were added, the statement said.

Meanwhile, 11,213,841 people have received the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 9,619,827 have received two doses.

Morocco launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

