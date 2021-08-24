Morocco reports 2,996 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Morocco reported on Monday 2,996 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 813,945.

The death toll rose to 11,889 with 97 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 2,582 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 6,124 to 730,669, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.5 percent while the recovery rate is 89.8 percent.

Meanwhile, 17,489,039 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, and 13,191,363 people have received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.