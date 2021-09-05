Morocco reports 4,381 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RABAT, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Morocco reported on Sunday 4,381 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 876,732.

The death toll rose to 12,923 with 104 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 2,250 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 6,237 to 813,670, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.5 percent while the recovery rate is 92.8 percent.

Meanwhile, 19,041,052 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, and 15,476,607 people have received two doses.