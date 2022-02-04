UrduPoint.com

Morocco Rescuers Close In On Boy Trapped For Days In Well

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Morocco rescuers close in on boy trapped for days in well

Bab Berred, Morocco, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Moroccan rescuers closed in Friday on a five-year-old boy trapped in a deep well, entering the delicate final stage of a days-long operation hoping to pull him out alive.

The drama, now in its fourth day, has held residents of the North African kingdom spellbound. It has even drawn sympathy in neighbouring Algeria, a regional rival whose political ties with Morocco are strained.

Rescuers were able to send the child oxygen and water via pipes, but they still don't know whether he is alive.

At least five earth-movers have excavated red soil surrounding the well, making the landscape surrounding it resemble a construction site, against a backdrop of green hills in the rural northern province of Chefchaouen.

AFP saw the machines working under floodlights throughout the night into Friday, to clear the area around the 32-metre (35 yards) deep well in the village near Bab Berred.

Local authorities said the heavy equipment had excavated down 28 metres and preparations were being made to dig a horizontal breach in the direction of the well to reach Rayan.

But they said there is a risk of a landslide. The operation is complex because of the nature of the soil, some of which is sandy while other parts are rocky.

"The child's rescue is approaching," government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said on Thursday. "Our hearts are with the family, and we are praying that he will be back with them as soon as possible."Rayan accidentally fell into the narrow, dried-out well near his family's home on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Water Algeria Morocco SITE Family Government

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

11 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

13 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

28 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>