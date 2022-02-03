UrduPoint.com

Morocco Rescuers Dig For Boy Trapped In Well

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Morocco rescuers dig for boy trapped in well

Bab Berred, Morocco, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Moroccans held their breath as emergency services worked Thursday to rescue a five-year-old boy trapped in a deep well for two days.

The boy, named as Rayan, had fallen down the narrow 32-metre (100-foot) well in his village near Bab Berred, in the northern tourist province of Chefchaouen, on Tuesday evening, local media said.

Five bulldozers have been digging a hole alongside the shaft, so far reaching a depth of 19 metres, the MAP news agency cited authorities as saying.

Rescuers have struggled for 24 hours to access the boy, as "the diametre of the well is less than 45 centimetres", lead rescuer Abdelhabi Temrani told Al Oula television.

The boy's father told news website Le360 that he had been repairing the well when he fell into it.

MAP said the rescuers had been able to send oxygen and water to the boy via pipes.

Rayan's fate sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan going viral across the Maghreb region.

"The heart of every Moroccan is with this angel," one person wrote on Twitter.

ko/ezz/par/dv

Related Topics

Water Twitter Lead Media TV Arab

Recent Stories

Medical store sealed in sargodha

Medical store sealed in sargodha

9 minutes ago
 President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's ..

President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's guidelines on international re ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certi ..

EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certificates for 1 Year Until Summe ..

9 minutes ago
 NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

10 minutes ago
 Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills ..

Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus in 2022 - Defense ..

10 minutes ago
 Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Ga ..

Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Gas to Europe to Full Capacity - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>