Morocco savours W.Sahara breakthrough in Israel deal

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Morocco basked in US recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara Friday after outgoing President Donald Trump changed policy on the decades-old dispute in return for Rabat agreeing to normalise relations with Israel.

For the Polisario Front, which has campaigned for independence for the former Spanish colony since the 1970s, Trump's announcement marked a major setback and drew a promise to fight on until Moroccan forces withdraw.

But crucially, there was no immediate reaction from neighbouring Algeria, Morocco's regional rival and the Polisario's key foreign backer, whose support would be essential for any return to major fighting.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hailed US recognition of Western Sahara's "Moroccan identity" as a "historic diplomatic breakthrough".

"Several years of work" had been "crowned with the recognition of the United States, the major power on the (United Nations) Security Council," he told AFP in an interview.

Fellow permanent UNSC member Russia, historically close with Algeria, denounced the US move on Friday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov called the decision "unilateral" and "a violation of international law".

Morocco's official MAP news agency published commentaries from an array of Moroccan and foreign analysts trumpeting the US announcement as "vindication of the Moroccan cause" and the "beginning of the end for the Polisario gang".

Prince Moulay Hicham Alaoui, a cousin of King Mohammed VI, tweeted his appreciation of the "courageous" decision by Trump.

Support for the Palestinian cause runs deep in Morocco, but criticism of the monarch remains a red line even after a decade of reforms.