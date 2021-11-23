UrduPoint.com

Morocco Says 147 African, Asian Migrants Rescued At Sea

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Morocco says 147 African, Asian migrants rescued at sea

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Morocco's coast guard rescued more than 140 African and Asian migrants in difficulty aboard makeshift boats early Monday, a military source said.

The 147 migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa and from 10 Asian countries, said the source quoted by the official MAP news agency.

The source did not specify the location of the rescue operation but said the migrants received first aid at sea before being handed over to police "for the usual administrative procedures".

Migrant departures from Morocco's coast have increased, with most boats aiming to reach Spain's Canary Islands, despite tighter controls.

More than 300 migrants were intercepted by the Moroccan coast guard between November 12 and 15, according to a military source.

The bodies of four Moroccans, including two women, trying to reach Europe were found in waters off Rabat on November 12, local authorities said.

Between January and October, a total of 32,713 migrants arrived in Spain by sea, an increase of 24 percent over the same period last year, according to Spanish interior ministry figures.

Up until the end of September, at least 1,025 deaths were recorded on the sea route to Spain, making this year the deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Related Topics

Africa Police Interior Ministry Europe Rabat Same Spain Morocco January September October November Women From Asia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

1 hour ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

56 minutes ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

57 minutes ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

57 minutes ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

57 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.