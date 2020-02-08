Morocco says drug, migrant smuggling ring dismantled

Rabat, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Moroccan authorities on Friday said they had dismantled a "criminal drug and migrant smuggling network" operating between the country's north coast and Spain.

Some 2.4 tonnes of cannabis resin "destined for international trafficking via the seas" were seized in the northern port city of Tangier during an operation on Thursday, the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations said in a statement.

The alleged mastermind of the network -- which extended to people smuggling -- and three accomplices were arrested, it added.

Six inflatable boats, three engines, air pumps and gas canisters were also seized, it said.